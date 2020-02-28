Short Interest in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Increases By 16.5%

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 30th total of 516,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 1,305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 906,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nomura by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

