Short Interest in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Increases By 13.9%

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the January 30th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.71.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

In related news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 139.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 423.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 260,729 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 573,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.61.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

