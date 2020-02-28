Short Interest in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Grows By 11.5%

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 19.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVEE traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 287,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,815. The firm has a market cap of $685.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

