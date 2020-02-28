Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Increases By 11.2%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the January 30th total of 534,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:PIPR traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.08. 123,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,158. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.40 million. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

