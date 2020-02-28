Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) Decreases By 12.5%

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 30th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PHCF remained flat at $$2.56 during trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co, Ltd.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.