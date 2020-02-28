Short Interest in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Grows By 16.1%

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 947,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PRPL opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $305.56 million, a P/E ratio of -99.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.45.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.