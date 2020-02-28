Short Interest in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expands By 16.1%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $82.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other Quidel news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 300.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 64.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 121,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

