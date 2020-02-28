Short Interest in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Rises By 16.0%

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the January 30th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTN opened at $193.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.99. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

