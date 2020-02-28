Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Expands By 12.5%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 486,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 30th total of 432,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Shares of RDI stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Reading International has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,271,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $309,225. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

