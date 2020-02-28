Short Interest in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Rises By 16.2%

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 30th total of 218,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of RMR opened at $37.91 on Friday. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RMR Group by 223.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

