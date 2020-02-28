Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Grows By 13.8%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin E. Crail sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $57,160.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,798.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,008 shares of company stock valued at $162,971 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 232,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.45. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.