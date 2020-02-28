Short Interest in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Grows By 12.2%

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 30th total of 105,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENEA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $300.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SENEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

