Short Interest in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Increases By 15.5%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 508,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 30th total of 440,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of SMP opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In related news, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,716.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

