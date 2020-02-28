Short Interest in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Declines By 15.6%

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 30th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.45. 55,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,421. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.62.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,481,161. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

