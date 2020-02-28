Short Interest in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Declines By 12.6%

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of Titan International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 32,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.00. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,911,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Titan International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.