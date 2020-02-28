Short Interest in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Grows By 16.8%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 30th total of 8,410,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Unit by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,733,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unit by 1,803.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,168,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unit by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,726 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Unit by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,359,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 262,859 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unit by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 253,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

UNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

UNT opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.50. Unit has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

