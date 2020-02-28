Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Drops By 15.6%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the January 30th total of 427,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

NASDAQ UFCS traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,752. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. United Fire Group has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of -0.14.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.11). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.22%.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in United Fire Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in United Fire Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.