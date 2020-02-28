Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declines By 13.9%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UBFO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $162.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

