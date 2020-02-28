Short Interest in Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) Grows By 16.8%

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

