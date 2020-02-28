Short Interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Declines By 13.5%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 585,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,958,000 after acquiring an additional 334,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,028,326 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after buying an additional 593,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after buying an additional 576,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

