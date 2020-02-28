Short Interest in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Rises By 13.8%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,570,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 31,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 39.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

WLL stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 306.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 50.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 12.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

