Short Interest in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Grows By 12.7%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the January 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.