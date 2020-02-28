Short Interest in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Drops By 13.6%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $289.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Get Xunlei alerts:

XNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.