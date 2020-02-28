Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shotspotter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.12 million, a PE ratio of 247.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.60. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 695.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

