ShowHand (HAND) Market Capitalization Reaches $12,498.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $12,498.00 and approximately $3,055.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.02515733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00215405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.