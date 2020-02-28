SIBCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $607.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $575,882.00 and approximately $607.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,673.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.35 or 0.02586882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.03583339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00690227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00791879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00086228 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00592196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,234,969 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

