Sidoti Lowers ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $95.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Sidoti from $118.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. 3,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICF International has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $95.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.