Sierra Wireless Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,947 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,493% compared to the average daily volume of 185 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 393,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,565. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.