SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in February

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SIF stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

