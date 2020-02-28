Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 442,109 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 52.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 206,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares during the last quarter.

SIG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. 104,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,675. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

