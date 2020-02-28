Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $178.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

