Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $29,126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 219,364 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

