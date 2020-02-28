Sinclair Broadcast Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,597 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,864% compared to the typical volume of 285 call options.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 2,546,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 236,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

