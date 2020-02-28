SingularDTV Price Tops $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, HitBTC, ChaoEX and OKEx. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $48,186.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.02512768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00218906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00130351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ChaoEX, Binance, Braziliex, HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

