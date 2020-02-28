Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE SHI opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.08. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

