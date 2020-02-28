Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.46 on Friday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

