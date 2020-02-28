SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 15,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $1,533,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,915,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $1,430,400.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00.

NYSE SITE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.25. 503,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.