Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:SITO remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,310. Sito Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

