Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 143,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,592. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.21%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 916,075 shares of company stock valued at $26,845,665. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

