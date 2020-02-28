SmartCash (SMART) Market Cap Hits $6.28 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. SmartCash has a market cap of $6.28 million and $416,846.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,715.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.12 or 0.02630107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.68 or 0.03612292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00695671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00786563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00085993 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00587068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

