SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$33.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$33.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.13.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$1.17 on Friday, reaching C$28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,912. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$29.35 and a 52-week high of C$35.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

