SmartCoin (SMC) Price Hits $0.0003

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $6,635.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00683516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 744.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000800 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,222 coins. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

