Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $4.94 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $190.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

