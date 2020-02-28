SnowGem Price Hits $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $566,374.00 and approximately $119,646.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005026 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,719,720 coins and its circulating supply is 22,642,628 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.