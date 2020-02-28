Social Activity Token (SAT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Social Activity Token has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Social Activity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. Social Activity Token has a total market capitalization of $75,934.00 and $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00040666 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00437556 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001395 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011698 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001735 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011440 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Social Activity Token Token Profile

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.