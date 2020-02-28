Social Send (SEND) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $188,047.00 and $15.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00021216 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003643 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004503 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,859,002 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

