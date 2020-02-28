Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. ValuEngine raised Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Societe Generale will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

