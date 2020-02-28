Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on SDXAY. HSBC began coverage on Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

SDXAY opened at $19.32 on Friday. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

