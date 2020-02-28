Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.56. 6,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,443. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

