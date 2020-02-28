Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact INSCAPE (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) Stock Price

Media headlines about INSCAPE (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. INSCAPE earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

INSCAPE stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. INSCAPE has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

About INSCAPE

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

